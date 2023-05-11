Dipika Kakar gives birth to a baby girl secretly? Viral pic truth is out

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023

Popular TV couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar will be parents this year.

However, fans of Dipika are speculating that the actress reportedly has delivered her baby.

Fans and reports are suggesting that the actress has given birth to a baby girl.

This picture reportedly has gone viral where Dipika is seen holding the baby.

Fans after seeing the viral picture started congratulating the cute couple.

However the viral picture has been edited. It is morphed and has been photoshopped. Dipika is not holding her child.

There is no confirmation yet from Dipika or Shoaib's side about the arrival of their baby.

Dipika has not also been consistent with her vlogs. Fans hence speculated that she may have delivered her child.

Dipika's husband Shoaib had taken to Instagram to announce that he and his wife will be embracing parenthood soon.

Fans of Dipika are eagerly waiting to see her little bundle of joy.

