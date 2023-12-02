Dipika Kakar makes 20 kg biryani for Jhalak cast and crew; Top TV stars who are also great cooks 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2023

Dipika Kakar recently grabbed headlines for cooking 20 kg biryani for the whole cast and crew of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. 

Shoaib couldn't stop praising her. Here's looking at more chefs from the TV world...

Gurdeep Punj had her own cooking TV show. 

Smriti Irani loves to cook for her loved ones. She cooks when at home. 

Tejasswi Prakash is a big-time foodie, we all know. But she can also cook. 

Naagin 3 beauty Karishma Tanna also has a fondness for cooking.

Sakshi Tanwar wasn't a cook. But she grew fond of cooking after her cooking show.

Arjun Bijlani also loves to dabble in the kitchen sometimes.

Amrita Raichand is popular for her cooking shows. She makes yummy recipes for kids.

Rithvik Dhanjani has hosted a few cooking shows which inclined him towards cooking. 

Aasif Sheikh of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain also loves to cook. 

Sanjeeda Shaikh is also an amazing cook. 

