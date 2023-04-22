Celeb inspired Top 10 romantic babymoon destinations
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2023
Dipika Kakar with husband Shoaib Ibrahim went to Lonavala for their babymoon.
Gauahar Khan with husband Zaid Darbar went on their babymoon to Udaipur and had a relaxing time.
Ishita Dutta and husband Vatsal Sheth went to Goa where they had a happening babymoon.
Sana Khan went for Umrah with her husband Anas Saiyad when she was in her first trimester and had a religious babymoon.
Alia Bhatt had gone for her babymoon trip to Italy before Raha was born.
Sonam Kapoor had gone to Italy with husband Anand Ahuja before her son Vayu was born.
Mira Kapoor and husband Shahid Kapoor went to Maldives before Misha was born.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra went to Switerzland before she gave birth to her son Viaan.
Esha Deol went to Greece with husband Bharat Takhtani for their babymoon.
Pankhuri Awasthy and husband Gautam Rode went to Udaipur for their babymoon.
