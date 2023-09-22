Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim's cute revelations about baby Ruhaan

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently unveiled the picture of their baby boy, Ruhaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed a baby boy on June 21. They named him Ruhaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple revealed Ruhaan's face on September 21.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika and Shoaib took to their vlogs to reveal Ruhaan's face. They shared that their elders told them not to show the baby's face for three months.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika and Shoaib celebrated Ruhaan's 3 months birthday yesterday as they shared his picture.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shoaib revealed that they have clicked so many pictures of Ruhaan but he does not smile when they click pictures.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika Kakar revealed that Ruhaan is a playful kid but he fell asleep while clicking his face reveal photo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shoaib and Dipika's Ruhaan looks too cute in this picture.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Dipika and Shoaib shared Ruhaan's photo, many fans said that he looks like Shoaib's sister, Saba.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika looked extremely happy while they revealed the face of their baby.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seeing their vlog it surely is clear that they are the cutest family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
