Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim's cute revelations about baby Ruhaan

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently unveiled the picture of their baby boy, Ruhaan.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Dipika and Shoaib's prince

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed a baby boy on June 21. They named him Ruhaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Introducing Ruhaan!

The couple revealed Ruhaan's face on September 21.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Why so late?

Dipika and Shoaib took to their vlogs to reveal Ruhaan's face. They shared that their elders told them not to show the baby's face for three months.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Celebrations!

Dipika and Shoaib celebrated Ruhaan's 3 months birthday yesterday as they shared his picture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No cameras for Ruhaan

Shoaib revealed that they have clicked so many pictures of Ruhaan but he does not smile when they click pictures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mom's playful baby

Dipika Kakar revealed that Ruhaan is a playful kid but he fell asleep while clicking his face reveal photo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The cute baby

Shoaib and Dipika's Ruhaan looks too cute in this picture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Just like his bua

After Dipika and Shoaib shared Ruhaan's photo, many fans said that he looks like Shoaib's sister, Saba.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy mother

Dipika looked extremely happy while they revealed the face of their baby.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cutest family ever!

Seeing their vlog it surely is clear that they are the cutest family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Leo with Thalapathy Vijay, Top Lokesh Kanagaraj movies that prove he's the box office king

 

 Find Out More