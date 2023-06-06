Top 10 TV actresses who mint money from side businesses

There are many TV actresses who have a chain of side businesses. Check it out here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar has a production house named Qalb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash reportedly has many investments in shares.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is the co-founder and CEO of BrownSkin Beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakshanda Khan

Rakshanda Khan is the owner of Celebrity Locker which is an event management company.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta has her own production house called Dreamiyata.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy has her own business venture. She has her own restaurant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aashka Goradia

Aashka Goradia is the owner of Renee Cosmetics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjeeda Shaikh

Sanjeeda Shaikh has her own parlour reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly has her own advertising agency.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vahbiz Dorabjee

Vahbiz Dorabjee reportedly earns money from side businesses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Business

These TV actresses are rich due to their side businesses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Money game

These TV stars know to mint money like a pro.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 TV News: Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more

 

 Find Out More