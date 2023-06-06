Top 10 TV actresses who mint money from side businesses

There are many TV actresses who have a chain of side businesses. Check it out here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023
Dipika Kakar has a production house named Qalb.
Tejasswi Prakash reportedly has many investments in shares.
Anusha Dandekar is the co-founder and CEO of BrownSkin Beauty.
Rakshanda Khan is the owner of Celebrity Locker which is an event management company.
Sargun Mehta has her own production house called Dreamiyata.
Mouni Roy has her own business venture. She has her own restaurant.
Aashka Goradia is the owner of Renee Cosmetics.
Sanjeeda Shaikh has her own parlour reportedly.
Rupali Ganguly has her own advertising agency.
Vahbiz Dorabjee reportedly earns money from side businesses.
