Dipika Kakar to Tejasswi Prakash: 8 celebrities who quit reality shows due to health issues
Janhvi Sharma
| Feb 20, 2025
Pooja Banerjee had quit Nach Baliye season 9 after serious injuries during rehearsals.
Dipika Kakar has reportedly quit Celebrity MasterChef due to her health issues and she also skipped the Holi episode shoot.
Raqesh Bapat who participated in Bigg Boss 15 suffered a kidney stone problem and quit the show.
Dheeraj Dhoopar was part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and had to quit the show due to injuries.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee had quit Bigg Boss 13 due to her lower back issues.
Rutuja Dharmadhikari fractured her back during a task in Bigg Boss Marathi 1.
Gaurav Thukral was injured during a task in Roadies Real Heroes.
Tejasswi Prakash got injured while performing a stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.
Dolly Sohi was diagnosed with cancer while doing Jhanak and had to quit the show for her chemotherapy.
