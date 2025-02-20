Dipika Kakar to Tejasswi Prakash: 8 celebrities who quit reality shows due to health issues

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2025

Pooja Banerjee had quit Nach Baliye season 9 after serious injuries during rehearsals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dipika Kakar has reportedly quit Celebrity MasterChef due to her health issues and she also skipped the Holi episode shoot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raqesh Bapat who participated in Bigg Boss 15 suffered a kidney stone problem and quit the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dheeraj Dhoopar was part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and had to quit the show due to injuries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had quit Bigg Boss 13 due to her lower back issues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rutuja Dharmadhikari fractured her back during a task in Bigg Boss Marathi 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gaurav Thukral was injured during a task in Roadies Real Heroes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tejasswi Prakash got injured while performing a stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dolly Sohi was diagnosed with cancer while doing Jhanak and had to quit the show for her chemotherapy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Shape of Water to Away We Go; TOP 10 unconventional romance movies on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar

 

 Find Out More