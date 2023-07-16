Dipika Kakar's son Rehaan, Nakuul Mehta's Sufi: TOP TV stars' babies have cute names

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2023

Dipika Kakar's baby boy's name is Ruhaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nakuul Mehta married his childhood sweetheart Jankee Parekh and has a son called Sufi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar name their newborn son Zehaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their son Laksh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rupali Ganguly has a son Rudransh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohena Kumari's son's name is Ayaansh Singh Rawat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohit Malik's sons name is Ekbir Malik.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dheeraj Dhoopar's sons name is Zayn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kishwer Merchantt's son's name is Nirvair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sana Khan's son's name is Tariq Jamil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These TV stars have the cutest babies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They are responsible parents as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: Top actresses who started their acting journey with South Indian Movies

 

 Find Out More