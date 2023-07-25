Dipika Kakar's Top 10 comfy outfits for new moms

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023

Comfy Comfy

Dipika Kakar's white over-sized t-shirt and loose denim pants is just the right one.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Desi look

Dipika has the most amazing ethnic wear and this one is a proof.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simple and sweet

Dipika's simple cotton kurta sets can be the most comfy wear.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beautiful

We loved this floral printed gown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunner

Who's got a better collection of ethnic wear than Dipika!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Classy

This blue and white cotton dress wins our hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elegant

Dipika's floral printed gowns are quite elegant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stylish

A pretty long skirt and a loose fitted top can be the most comfortable wear.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love for cottons

Dipika definitely loves cotton outside and they look the best on her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simply gorgeous

Dipika knows how to look gorgeous even with simple outfits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol shared sizzling onscreen chemistry with these beauties

 

 Find Out More