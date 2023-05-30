Dipika Kakar's top 10 maternity outfits are chic and comfortable

Dipika Kakar's maternity fashion is something to make note of. Here, take a look at the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023

Prettiest

Dipika looks simply cute in this outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cutest

A western outfit is all you need during pregnancy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Festive look

Dipika looks hot in this red anarkali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Floral vibes

Dipika looks the cutest in this floral dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adorable

Dipika looks so sweet in this purple dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cutie

Dipika looks so sweet in this snap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Classy pink

This look of Dipika is unavoidable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glowy

Dipika looks hot in an all black look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drool worthy

Dipika's this look is worth appreicating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adorable

Dipika looks cute in this yellow dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar's reports of quiting acting started floating online.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dipika to quit acting

Dipika confirmed that she will be quiting acting as she wants to be a housewife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Hit Bollywood movies that will never have a sequel

 

 Find Out More