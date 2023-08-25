Disha Parmar, Pankhuri Awasthy and other TV divas' mesmerising looks from their baby shower ceremony

Disha Parmar had a beautiful and dreamy baby shower ceremony recently. Here are TV stars who such amazing baby shower ceremonies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar had her baby shower recently and she looked gorgeous in a lavender bodycon dress. Her radiant smile always wins hearts.

Ishita Dutta

Ishita Dutta's pink saree and the traditional look won hearts.

Pankhuri Awasthy

Pankhuri literally looked like a princess in the golden saree for her baby shower.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan was stylish as always during her baby shower ceremony.

Kishwer Merchant

Kishwer Merchant looked stunning in her pastel pink ethnic dress.

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina's red anarkali dress for the baby shower was beautiful and the glow on her face said it all.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita also had an amazing baby shower. She wore a golden silk gown for the ceremony.

Aditi Malik

Aditi Malik had a traditional baby shower ceremony and she looked absolutely pretty.

Tanvi Thakker

Tanvi wore a classy yellow saree for her baby shower. She looked very beautiful.

Vinny Arora

Vinny Arora looked pretty and cute as always in a white outfit for her baby shower.

