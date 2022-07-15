From Disha Parmar, Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy, Rubina Dilaik and more, today, we will be having a dekko at the reel and real bridal looks of our gorgeous television actresses.Source: Bollywood
Ankita Lokhande opted for a golden lehenga choli for her real wedding. She has gotten married a lot of times on TV. The left look is from her reel wedding from Pavitra Rishta 2.0. She wore a royal blue Kashta with a red blouse.Source: Bollywood
Disha Parmar wore a pink lehenga with mirrorwork and prints for her real wedding. Whereas her latest reel wedding, she wore a plain red saree. She looked prettiest in both real and reel weddingSource: Bollywood
For her real wedding with Rahul Nagal, Shraddha Arya opted for a red, heavily embroidered lehenga choli. And for her reel wedding in Kundali Bhagya, Sharddha was seen in a pastel pink lehenga. She has also married in a red lehenga.Source: Bollywood
Spy Bahu actress Sanaya Sayyad got married to her beau in a white, heavily embroidered lehenga choli. On the other hand, for her wedding in Divya Drishti, she was seen in a white and red lehenga choli.Source: Bollywood
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly got married on-screen a couple of weeks ago. She wore a red and white lehenga choli. For her real wedding with Ashwin K Verma, Rupali wore a red saree.Source: Bollywood
Rubina Dilaik followed Anushka Sharma's suit and got married in a pastel pink lehenga. Besides is her wedding look from Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in red and green.Source: Bollywood
Brahmastra beauty Mouni Roy opted for red lehenga choli for both real and reel weddings. Her bridal avatars are kinda similar except for the lehengas.Source: Bollywood
Karishma Tanna married Varun Bangera in a pastel pink heavily embroidered lehenga. However, her reel wedding happened in red and gold, the usual classic.Source: Bollywood
Divyanka Tripathi has always been the bride in red. The left one is from her real wedding with Vivek Dahiya. Whereas the right one is from her reel wedding in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.Source: Bollywood
