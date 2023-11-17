Disha Vakani returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Other TV stars fans want back on-screen

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023

Disha Vakani is reportedly going to return to the popular sitcom. 

The actress has been away from the TV medium and the shows for more than 5 years. 

And now, fans are looking forward to seeing if Disha will return in the Diwali special episodes. 

Harshad Chopda recently quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans are already looking forward to his next. 

Pranali Rathod won a lot of hearts as Akshara. The actress also quit the show. Fans now want to see her in a new show.

Tejasswi Prakash who was last seen in Naagin has been away from TV shows for a long time.

Nakuul Mehta was also seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 a couple months ago. He is one phenomenal actor.

There have been talks about Jennifer Winget returning to small screens. Fans are eagerly waiting for her comeback. 

Erica Fernandez was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Let's see when she returns. 

Shaheer Sheikh was seen in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. He has also donned a director's hat for the same. Let's see what role he takes up this time. 

Surbhi Jyoti has not been seen on TV screens for a long time. Let's see when she returns. 

Divyanka Tripathi is next in line fans want to see on-screens again. 

