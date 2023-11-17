Disha Vakani returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Other TV stars fans want back on-screen
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
Disha Vakani is reportedly going to return to the popular sitcom.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has been away from the TV medium and the shows for more than 5 years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And now, fans are looking forward to seeing if Disha will return in the Diwali special episodes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad Chopda recently quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans are already looking forward to his next.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pranali Rathod won a lot of hearts as Akshara. The actress also quit the show. Fans now want to see her in a new show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash who was last seen in Naagin has been away from TV shows for a long time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nakuul Mehta was also seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 a couple months ago. He is one phenomenal actor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There have been talks about Jennifer Winget returning to small screens. Fans are eagerly waiting for her comeback.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Erica Fernandez was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Let's see when she returns.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaheer Sheikh was seen in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. He has also donned a director's hat for the same. Let's see what role he takes up this time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Surbhi Jyoti has not been seen on TV screens for a long time. Let's see when she returns.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divyanka Tripathi is next in line fans want to see on-screens again.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tiger 3 box office collection day 6 early estimates: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif movie to hit Rs 200 crore mark
Find Out More