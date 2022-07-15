Popular telly actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is Indian TV's favourite bahu.Source: Bollywood
Divyanka Tripathi is blessed with natural and flawless beauty.Source: Bollywood
Divyanka Tripathi cleans her face with an oil cleanser.Source: Bollywood
Divyanka Tripathi follows a gentle face wash.Source: Bollywood
Divyanka Tripathi uses a mild toner along with a moisturizer.Source: Bollywood
Divyanka Tripathi uses powdered sugar scrub and mixes it well with water.Source: Bollywood
Divyanka Tripathi makes homemade face masks by using gram flour, turmeric and milk.Source: Bollywood
