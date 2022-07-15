Divyanka Tripathi's beauty secrets!

Popular telly actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is Indian TV's favourite bahu.

Divyanka Tripathi has natural beauty!

Divyanka Tripathi is blessed with natural and flawless beauty.

Divyanka Tripathi cleans her face

Divyanka Tripathi cleans her face with an oil cleanser.

Divyanka Tripathi does double cleansing

Divyanka Tripathi follows a gentle face wash.

Divyanka Tripathi uses mild toner

Divyanka Tripathi uses a mild toner along with a moisturizer.

Divyanka Tripathi makes scrub at home

Divyanka Tripathi uses powdered sugar scrub and mixes it well with water.

Divyanka Tripathi makes homemade face masks

Divyanka Tripathi makes homemade face masks by using gram flour, turmeric and milk.

