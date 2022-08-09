TV beauties and their expensive bags

Divyanka Tripathi, Disha Parmar, Rubina Dilaik, and many more TV actresses have some amazing expensive bags…

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka has a black Gucci sling bag which has golden butterfly design on it. Now, that looks very expensive.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Parmar

This pink mini Gucci bag that Disha Parmar is carrying is said to be around Rs. 2.36 lakhs. WOW!

Source: Bollywood

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina has got the perfect style and the Louis Vuitton bag adds her to the glam.

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan

Hina Khan has a huge collection of bags and one of them is a Christian Dior.

Source: Bollywood

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin’s Gucci bag completes her cute look in this picture.

Source: Bollywood

Jannat Zubair

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Jannat Zubair also uses a stunning Gucci bag.

Source: Bollywood

Himanshi Khurana

Singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana owns a pretty Christian Dior bag.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Jannat Zubair sets temperatures soaring with her hot pictures

 Find Out More