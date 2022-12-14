Morning workout

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress likes to work out in the morning. She does not skip any workout sessions.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Burn what you eat

The actress believes in the mantra of burning whatever she eats. Her cheat meals are planned in this way

Source: Bollywood

No carbs

Divyanka cannot digest carbs so she eats quinoa and has her cheat meals once or twice a week.

Source: Bollywood

Cardio lover

The actress likes to do cardio which gets a sense of balance in her life.

Source: Bollywood

Cycle lover

Divyanka likes to cycle which helps her in strengthening her muscles and improves flexibility.

Source: Bollywood

Hydration is the key

The actress likes to drink a lot of water, green tea or green juice for breakfast.

Source: Bollywood

Yogic

The actress likes to do yoga which keeps her flexible and mindful at the same time.

Source: Bollywood

Weight training

Divyanka also likes to do weight training and reportedly does it often when she has her cheat days.

Source: Bollywood

Workout freak

Divyanka is a real workout freak. Her yoga moment out here is too cute to miss.

Source: Bollywood

Eating on time

Reportedly, Divyanka consumes her last meal of the day by 8 pm.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 famous Indian stars of 2022

 Find Out More