The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress likes to work out in the morning. She does not skip any workout sessions.Source: Bollywood
The actress believes in the mantra of burning whatever she eats. Her cheat meals are planned in this waySource: Bollywood
Divyanka cannot digest carbs so she eats quinoa and has her cheat meals once or twice a week.Source: Bollywood
The actress likes to do cardio which gets a sense of balance in her life.Source: Bollywood
Divyanka likes to cycle which helps her in strengthening her muscles and improves flexibility.Source: Bollywood
The actress likes to drink a lot of water, green tea or green juice for breakfast.Source: Bollywood
The actress likes to do yoga which keeps her flexible and mindful at the same time.Source: Bollywood
Divyanka also likes to do weight training and reportedly does it often when she has her cheat days.Source: Bollywood
Divyanka is a real workout freak. Her yoga moment out here is too cute to miss.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Divyanka consumes her last meal of the day by 8 pm.Source: Bollywood
