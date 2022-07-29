TV couples who met on sets

Many real-life TV couple met on the sets and later tied the knot. Check out the list here...

Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora met on the sets of Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. They got married in 2016, and currently they are expecting their first child.

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya fell in love on the sets of Ye Hai Mohabbatein and in 2016 they got married.

Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee met on the sets of Ramayan. They played Lord Ram and Sita's roles.

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma

Neil and Aishwarya met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and soon decided to spend their life with each other.

Ram Kapoor-Gautami Kapoor

Ram and Gautami have been married for 19 years. They first met on the sets of the show Ghar Ek Mandir.

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are one of the cutest TV couples. They met on the sets of their show 12/24 Karol Bagh.

Mohit Sehgal-Sanaya Irani

We are sure everyone remembers that Mohit and Sanaya met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum. We all loved that show.

