Many real-life TV couple met on the sets and later tied the knot. Check out the list here...Source: Bollywood
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora met on the sets of Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. They got married in 2016, and currently they are expecting their first child.Source: Bollywood
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya fell in love on the sets of Ye Hai Mohabbatein and in 2016 they got married.Source: Bollywood
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee met on the sets of Ramayan. They played Lord Ram and Sita's roles.Source: Bollywood
Neil and Aishwarya met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and soon decided to spend their life with each other.Source: Bollywood
Ram and Gautami have been married for 19 years. They first met on the sets of the show Ghar Ek Mandir.Source: Bollywood
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are one of the cutest TV couples. They met on the sets of their show 12/24 Karol Bagh.Source: Bollywood
We are sure everyone remembers that Mohit and Sanaya met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum. We all loved that show.Source: Bollywood
