Shehnaaz Gill's this festive look has not disappointed us. She wore a gorgeous lehenga that had balloon sleeves.Source: Bollywood
When the diva dresses in black everyone stares at her like as if a goddess has come on Earth.Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz wore a sequin saree that added the perfect amount of drama to her Diwali party look.Source: Bollywood
The pretty Shehnaaz wore a sleeveless blouse and paired her outfit with the perfect accessories.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked like a diva in a pink saree. This picture is a sight for the eyes that have lost hope.Source: Bollywood
It is important to stay rooted to your traditions and who knows it better than Shehnaaz Gill?Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz looked elegant in the sequined saree which made her look like a cool diva.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!