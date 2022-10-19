TV actresses deck up in traditionals

These TV actresses look stunning in traditional avatars. They can help you dress up this Diwali.

Murtuza Iqbal

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma is looking gorgeous in this picture.

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh is looking like a perfect desi hot girl.

Divyanka Tripathi

What a beautiful picture of Divyanka Tripathi!

Hina Khan

Hina Khan looks stunning in this traditional avatar.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma personifies hotness in this saree.

Shivangi Joshi

We love this traditional avatar of Shivangi Joshi.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari will surely steal your hearts with her traditional looks.

