Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth's fifth wedding anniversary

The actress married the love of her life, Vatsal on November 28, 2017. They met on the sets of Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Unseen snap

The cute wife Ishita posted a lovey-dovey post for her husband with unseen snaps from their travel diaries.

Heartfelt

Ishita in a cute note for her husband mentioned him to be her strength. She called him her 'boo' and thanked him for making her laugh.

Instant connection

What had started as a connection developed into mutual feelings and ended up in a marriage.

When they met

Ishita in her post also thanked god for making her meet Vatsal.

Romance is in the air

The couple always posts romantic photos and videos of each other and their PDA is totally on point.

Fell in love while working

The pair who were good friends first took time to change their relation to a lifelong journey of marriage.

Maldives to the rescue

Did you know that the pair had been to Maldives to celebrate their second marriage anniversary?

Lifetime happiness

We totally wish the sweet pair a lifelong of more happiness and togetherness.

