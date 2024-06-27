DYK the Top 8 richest Bigg Boss contestants till now?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 27, 2024
The social media influencer and YouTuber Armaan Malik, who is well-known for his prank videos and vlogs, is thought to be worth $2 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sajid Khan: Sajid Khan is a well-known TV personality and film director. His estimated net worth is $10 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan: The well-known TV actress and style icon is thought to be worth $7 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina Dilaik: A well-known TV actress and the winner of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik has a $4 million net worth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Kundrra is an actor and TV host who is estimated to be worth $4 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asim Riaz: Asim Riaz is an actor and model with an approximate net worth of $5 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish Yadav: With a net worth of about $2 million, Elvish Yadav is a well-known social media influencer and YouTuber.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Jain: Ankita Lokhande's spouse and successful entrepreneur, Vicky Jain is thought to be worth $10 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 funniest comedy webshows on OTT
Find Out More