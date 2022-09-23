TV actresses and their educational qualifications

Here's looking at TV actresses who play illiterate bahus on-screen but are highly-educated in real.

Disha Vakani

Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not 'dobbi' but a graduate in real life.

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly has done graduation in Hotel Management.

Shubhangi Atre

Angoori Bhabhi of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain has done her MBA.

Gia Manek

Gia Manek played an illiterate in Saath Nibhana Saathiya but she has done her graduation in Marketing.

Ami Trivedi

Manjari of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has done B.Sc.

Ratan Rajput

Laliya of Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo is a graduate in real life.

Sumbul Touqeer

Imlie is reportedly pursuing graduation from a private university.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena who was also a part of Saath Nibhana Saathiya has graduated from National Institute of Fashion Technology.

