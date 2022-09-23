Here's looking at TV actresses who play illiterate bahus on-screen but are highly-educated in real.Source: Bollywood
Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not 'dobbi' but a graduate in real life.Source: Bollywood
Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly has done graduation in Hotel Management.Source: Bollywood
Angoori Bhabhi of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain has done her MBA.Source: Bollywood
Gia Manek played an illiterate in Saath Nibhana Saathiya but she has done her graduation in Marketing.Source: Bollywood
Manjari of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has done B.Sc.Source: Bollywood
Laliya of Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo is a graduate in real life.Source: Bollywood
Imlie is reportedly pursuing graduation from a private university.Source: Bollywood
Devoleena who was also a part of Saath Nibhana Saathiya has graduated from National Institute of Fashion Technology.Source: Bollywood
