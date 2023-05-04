Educational qualifications of Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim and family

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023

Shoaib Ibrahim went to Hills public school in Bhopal.

Shoaib Ibrahim also has a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science Engineering (CSE).

Dipika Kakar went to Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pune.

Dipika Kakar then completed her graduation from Mumbai University.

Dipika also began to fly post being selected as an air hostessl

Dipika Kakar reportedly studied on her own to become a cabin crew

Saba Ibrahim went to Hills Public School, Bhopal.

Saba Ibrahim reportedly graduated from Bhopal.

Dipika Kakar's dad reportedly has been a retired army officer.

Dipika's ex0husband Raunak Mehta studied from Mumbai Private School and then went to National Aeronautics Center andhas a Masters degree in aviation from Texas.

