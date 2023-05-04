Educational qualifications of Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim and family
May 04, 2023
Shoaib Ibrahim went to Hills public school in Bhopal.
Shoaib Ibrahim also has a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science Engineering (CSE).
Dipika Kakar went to Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pune.
Dipika Kakar then completed her graduation from Mumbai University.
Dipika also began to fly post being selected as an air hostessl
Dipika Kakar reportedly studied on her own to become a cabin crew
Saba Ibrahim went to Hills Public School, Bhopal.
Saba Ibrahim reportedly graduated from Bhopal.
Dipika Kakar's dad reportedly has been a retired army officer.
Dipika's ex0husband Raunak Mehta studied from Mumbai Private School and then went to National Aeronautics Center andhas a Masters degree in aviation from Texas.
