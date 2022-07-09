Hina Khan nailed the desi girl look

Hina Khan aces the art of nailing desi look like a pro!

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan looks cute!

Hina Khan flaunts her well-toned body in this striped saree.

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan looks like a barbie doll

Hina Khan gives princess vibes in this white and pink lehenga.

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan looks lovely

Hina Khan wore this stunning embellished blue kurta with a pink sheer dupatta.

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan makes for a regal princess

Hina Khan looks ravishing in the purple coloured lehenga that she paired with a purple blouse and a matching dupatta.

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan is a diva!

Hina Khan wore a magenta coloured medium length top with a lehenga.

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan looks classy!

Hina Khan wore a baby pink coloured Anarkali suit paired with pink coloured dupatta.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's airport looks

 Find Out More