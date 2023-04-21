Eid ul Fitr 2023: Top 10 TV stars who played memorable Muslim characters
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2023
Harshad Arora's debut performance as Zain Abdullah on Beintehaa is still spoken of highly by fans
Karan Singh Grover won hearts as Asad Ahmed Khan. Surbhi and he were superb
Surbhi Jyoti played Zoya Farooqui to perfection on the show Qubool Hai. It ran for four years
Rajat Tokas was unforgettable as Emperor Akbar on Zee TV's Jodha Akbar, created by Ekta Kapoor
Arjit Taneja made for a dapper Azaan Mirza in Bahu Begum. The show was set in Bhopal
Adnan Khan aced the role of Maulvi Kabir Shahbaz on Ishq Subhan Allah
Preetika Rao left a deep impact as Aaliya Ghulam Haider on the show Beintehaa. It was a love story on Colors
Jennifer Winget was dreamy as Zoya Siddiqui on the show Bepanaah. Harshad Chopda and she looked great
Helly Shah won awards for her double role as Kaynaat and Saltanat in Sufiyana Pyaar Mera
Karanvir Sharma is doing a fab job as Haider on Rab Se Di Dua. The show is on Zee TV
