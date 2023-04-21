Eid ul Fitr 2023: Top 10 TV stars who played memorable Muslim characters

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2023

Harshad Arora's debut performance as Zain Abdullah on Beintehaa is still spoken of highly by fans

Karan Singh Grover won hearts as Asad Ahmed Khan. Surbhi and he were superb

Surbhi Jyoti played Zoya Farooqui to perfection on the show Qubool Hai. It ran for four years

Rajat Tokas was unforgettable as Emperor Akbar on Zee TV's Jodha Akbar, created by Ekta Kapoor

Arjit Taneja made for a dapper Azaan Mirza in Bahu Begum. The show was set in Bhopal

Adnan Khan aced the role of Maulvi Kabir Shahbaz on Ishq Subhan Allah

Preetika Rao left a deep impact as Aaliya Ghulam Haider on the show Beintehaa. It was a love story on Colors

Jennifer Winget was dreamy as Zoya Siddiqui on the show Bepanaah. Harshad Chopda and she looked great

Helly Shah won awards for her double role as Kaynaat and Saltanat in Sufiyana Pyaar Mera

Karanvir Sharma is doing a fab job as Haider on Rab Se Di Dua. The show is on Zee TV

