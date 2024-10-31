Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, and more stylish contestants Bigg Boss 18
Sanskruti Nemane
| Oct 31, 2024
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Alice Kaushik looks gorgeous in this black outfit. She has brought some amazing outfits for Bigg Boss this year. She has been raising the style quotient in the show.
Eisha Singh also has got some stylish outfits. This simple pink t-shirt and white pants was our favourite look so far.
Avinash Mishra is the most stylish man in the house. He has got an amazing collection. This simple white sweater t-shirt and green cotton pants looks so elegant and comfortable.
Chum Darang has also got some really good dresses. This shimmery white pant top was one of her best. She also wore a beautiful pink dress on her birthday.
Nyrraa M Banerji entered with a beautiful white dress. She looked pretty in that outfit. She also had some really good sarees.
Shrutika Arjun Raj has really good sarees. This orange and blue combination saree has our heart.
Vivian Dsena's Bigg Boss 18 grand premiere suit looked so good on him. He looked like some Disneyland prince.
Shilpa Shirodkar has got the most comfortable outfits for the show. This simple purple kurta is the perfect daily wear.
Karanveer Mehra's white shirt and blue jeans looked good. This is the most loved combination.
Shehzada Dhami wore a classy jacket during the grand premiere. He also has some simple yet classy t-shirts.
