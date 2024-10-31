Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, and more stylish contestants Bigg Boss 18

Sanskruti Nemane Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2024

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Alice Kaushik looks gorgeous in this black outfit. She has brought some amazing outfits for Bigg Boss this year. She has been raising the style quotient in the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eisha Singh also has got some stylish outfits. This simple pink t-shirt and white pants was our favourite look so far.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avinash Mishra is the most stylish man in the house. He has got an amazing collection. This simple white sweater t-shirt and green cotton pants looks so elegant and comfortable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chum Darang has also got some really good dresses. This shimmery white pant top was one of her best. She also wore a beautiful pink dress on her birthday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nyrraa M Banerji entered with a beautiful white dress. She looked pretty in that outfit. She also had some really good sarees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shrutika Arjun Raj has really good sarees. This orange and blue combination saree has our heart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vivian Dsena's Bigg Boss 18 grand premiere suit looked so good on him. He looked like some Disneyland prince.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shirodkar has got the most comfortable outfits for the show. This simple purple kurta is the perfect daily wear.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karanveer Mehra's white shirt and blue jeans looked good. This is the most loved combination.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehzada Dhami wore a classy jacket during the grand premiere. He also has some simple yet classy t-shirts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Best Deepika Padukone sarees to look like a queen this Diwali

 

 Find Out More