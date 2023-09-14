Elvish Yadav who changed Bigg Boss sytumm: From YouTube sensation to Salman Khan show winner

Here's how Youtuber Elvish Yadav became Bigg Boss winnerSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Elvish Yadav is the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2.
He is the first wild card entry contestant to win the show.
Before winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elivsh enjoys massive fan following being social media influencer.
He is a Youtuber with a channel named The Social Factory which has 14.1 M subscribers.
His YouTube videos are comedy sketches and prank videos.
Elvish runs one more YouTube channel simply named Elvish Yadav where he share his daily life vlogs.
He has collaborated with famous YouTubers CarryMinati and Ashish Chanchlani.
Elvish lives a luxury live and also owns a clothing brand called systumm_clothing.
He entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and with his quick wit and entertainment skills he grabbed the attention of the audience and the contestants.
Salman Khan once questioned the authenticity of Elvish Yadav followers and his fans responded in support.
Aashika Bhatia claimed that Elvish allegedly demeaned and body-shamed her.
Elvish Yadav's Bigg Boss journey was full of entertainment and controversies.
Elvish Yadav participated in the midterm but changed the system of the Salman Khan show and made it more interesting as per reports.
