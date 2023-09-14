Elvish Yadav who changed Bigg Boss sytumm: From YouTube sensation to Salman Khan show winner

Here's how Youtuber Elvish Yadav became Bigg Boss winner

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav is the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

He is the first wild card entry contestant to win the show.

Social media influencer

Before winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elivsh enjoys massive fan following being social media influencer.

Youtuber

He is a Youtuber with a channel named The Social Factory which has 14.1 M subscribers.

YouTube videos

His YouTube videos are comedy sketches and prank videos.

Second Youtube channel

Elvish runs one more YouTube channel simply named Elvish Yadav where he share his daily life vlogs.

Collaboration

He has collaborated with famous YouTubers CarryMinati and Ashish Chanchlani.

Clothing brand

Elvish lives a luxury live and also owns a clothing brand called systumm_clothing.

Bigg Boss OTT 2

He entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and with his quick wit and entertainment skills he grabbed the attention of the audience and the contestants.

Tiff with Salman Khan

Salman Khan once questioned the authenticity of Elvish Yadav followers and his fans responded in support.

Controversy

Aashika Bhatia claimed that Elvish allegedly demeaned and body-shamed her.

Bigg Boss journey

Elvish Yadav’s Bigg Boss journey was full of entertainment and controversies.

Changed Bigg Boss systumm

Elvish Yadav participated in the midterm but changed the system of the Salman Khan show and made it more interesting as per reports.

