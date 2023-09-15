Engineers Day 2023: Harshad Chopda and more TV stars who QUIT engineering to be actors

These celebs chose acting as career path despite being engineers.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Harshad Chopda

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star holds a computer engineering degree from Modern College of Engineering, Pune. But he chose acting as his profession.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tejasswi Prakash

The Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 star has graduated in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering. She gave up on engineering to take up acting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ravi Dubey

The Jamai Raja star is also an engineer by education. He's one of the most popular TV actors now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun V Grover

The TV star has studied chemical engineering.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav Shukla reportedly holds a BTech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Ketan Rao

The Imlie star has done BTech in Computer Science.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aham Sharma

Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha actor is also said to be an engineer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shivangi Khedkar

The Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali star reportedly studied Computer Science Engineering.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manish Raisinghan

Sasural Simar Ka Star also studied engineering. He has graduated in Mechanical Engineering.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushant Singh Rajput

The late actor who was best known for his TV show Pavitra Rishta was also an engineer. He was one of the brightest minds.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

R Madhavan

The handsome hunk who started his acting career with TV. He took up acting after completing his engineering degree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan

Among many other Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan is also an engineer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan: Most interesting facts to know about Shah Rukh Khan's film

 

 Find Out More