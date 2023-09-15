Engineers Day 2023: Harshad Chopda and more TV stars who QUIT engineering to be actors

These celebs chose acting as career path despite being engineers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star holds a computer engineering degree from Modern College of Engineering, Pune. But he chose acting as his profession.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 star has graduated in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering. She gave up on engineering to take up acting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jamai Raja star is also an engineer by education. He's one of the most popular TV actors now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The TV star has studied chemical engineering.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhinav Shukla reportedly holds a BTech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Imlie star has done BTech in Computer Science.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha actor is also said to be an engineer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali star reportedly studied Computer Science Engineering.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sasural Simar Ka Star also studied engineering. He has graduated in Mechanical Engineering.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The late actor who was best known for his TV show Pavitra Rishta was also an engineer. He was one of the brightest minds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The handsome hunk who started his acting career with TV. He took up acting after completing his engineering degree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among many other Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan is also an engineer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!