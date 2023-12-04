Entities from Hindu mythology that are still alive

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023

There are stories in Hindu mythology about immortals, characterised by unwavering dedication, righteousness, and sometimes curses as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There are five immortals that stand out with tales of devotion, righteousness, which leads them to their eternal existence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hanuman Ji's immortality is no surprise to anyone, Lord Rama’s devotee was granted immortality thanks to his unwavering loyalty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vibhishana was a demon but his values were something that really made him stand apart during the same period as Ramayana.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ved Vyasa was granted immortal status as he was responsible for spreading knowledge through ages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ashwatthama was cursed with immortality during Mahabharat due to a grave mistake he committed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Story of Asur ruler King Bali descending to Patal Lok and being granted immortality by Lord Vishnu goes down in history books as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parashurama's Immortality was so that he could teach the ways of combat styles and weaponry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These immortal beings in Hindu mythology depict diverse traits especially loyalty and righteousness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 mind-bending Bollywood movies that'll leave you speechless on Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More