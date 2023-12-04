Entities from Hindu mythology that are still alive
Dec 04, 2023
There are stories in Hindu mythology about immortals, characterised by unwavering dedication, righteousness, and sometimes curses as well.
There are five immortals that stand out with tales of devotion, righteousness, which leads them to their eternal existence.
Hanuman Ji's immortality is no surprise to anyone, Lord Rama’s devotee was granted immortality thanks to his unwavering loyalty.
Vibhishana was a demon but his values were something that really made him stand apart during the same period as Ramayana.
Ved Vyasa was granted immortal status as he was responsible for spreading knowledge through ages.
Ashwatthama was cursed with immortality during Mahabharat due to a grave mistake he committed.
Story of Asur ruler King Bali descending to Patal Lok and being granted immortality by Lord Vishnu goes down in history books as well.
Parashurama's Immortality was so that he could teach the ways of combat styles and weaponry.
These immortal beings in Hindu mythology depict diverse traits especially loyalty and righteousness.
