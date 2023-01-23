Erica Fernandes, Jennifer Winget and more Top 10 TV divas sizzle in bikini

There are many TV stars like Erica Fernandes, Jennifer Winget who know to rock in bikinis. Here, take a look at the hot TV stars in the swimwear.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2023
She is best known for essaying Babita Iyer from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and has done many photoshoots in bikinis.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Naagin actress is known to rock in two-piece bikinis and how? She is a total Bengali beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kuch Toh Log Kahenge actress knows to remove her inhibitions when it comes to donning a bikini.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The hottest TV star knows to raise the temperature in a bikini in which she often flaunts her curves.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When the actress had got 13 million followers on Instagram, she wore a yellow coloured bikini and celebrated her success in the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The singer who has hosted many music reality shows never shies away from showing off her toned bikini body.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sexy lady has a bikini body to die for and in real is a pure hottie and how?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Choti Bahu star knows to post hot snaps in a two piece bikini which makes her look all things racy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress always breaks the internet with her hot bikini photos which are totally mindblowing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is a real fashion icon and looks totally magical in this blue coloured bikini.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
