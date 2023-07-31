Erica Fernandes to Payal Rohatgi: TV stars who openly spoke about their medical issues

From Erica Fernandes to Payal Rohatgi, here are TV celebrities who spoke about their medical issues openly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023
Erica had opened up about being Dsylexic in school.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During Lock Upp, Payal spoke about having bipolar disorder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TMKOC's Monika spoke about having vitamin deficiency because she was asked to lose weight withing 20 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nisha was also a part of Lock Upp. She also revealed that she had bipolar disorder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shama Sikander also has bipolar disorder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav had revealed that he is borderline dsylexic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumona had revealed that she has been suffering from endometriosis since 2011.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Debina also had endometriosis.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shamita has gluten free food and the reason for it is a medical disorder, not only health. She has inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Colitis.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raqesh Bapat also revealed he is dsylexic during Bigg Boss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali had revealed that she had epilepsy episodes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
