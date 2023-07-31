Erica Fernandes to Payal Rohatgi: TV stars who openly spoke about their medical issues

From Erica Fernandes to Payal Rohatgi, here are TV celebrities who spoke about their medical issues openly.

Erica Fernandes

Erica had opened up about being Dsylexic in school.

Payal Rohatgi

During Lock Upp, Payal spoke about having bipolar disorder.

Monika Bhadoriya

TMKOC's Monika spoke about having vitamin deficiency because she was asked to lose weight withing 20 days.

Nisha Rawal

Nisha was also a part of Lock Upp. She also revealed that she had bipolar disorder.

Shama Sikander

Shama Sikander also has bipolar disorder.

Abhinav Shukla

Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav had revealed that he is borderline dsylexic.

Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona had revealed that she has been suffering from endometriosis since 2011.

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina also had endometriosis.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita has gluten free food and the reason for it is a medical disorder, not only health. She has inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Colitis.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat also revealed he is dsylexic during Bigg Boss.

Shefali Jariwala

Shefali had revealed that she had epilepsy episodes.

