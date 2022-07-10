Nikki Tamboli is a fitness icon in Tellyland. She loves to flaunt her hourglass figure in the choicest clothes and leave everyone impressed.Source: Bollywood
Nikki is a fitness freak and loves to hit the gym when not busy with her professional commitments. Here's a dekko at Nikki's diet which is strict but easy...Source: Bollywood
One thing that Nikki Tamboli swears by is having homecooked meals. She prefers homemade food over outside food and even refrains from eating junk.Source: Bollywood
After burning those calories, Nikki prefers to boost her protein intake. And for the same, she eats eggs, chicken, fish or chicken soup.Source: Bollywood
The second thing that the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant swears about is avoiding junk food. She also doesn't include chapatis and rice in her diet.Source: Bollywood
Nikki Tamboli includes loads of fruits and veggies in her food plan. She regularly consumes them without skipping over...Source: Bollywood
Nikki keeps herself hydrated with juices and loads of water. They are included in her diet regime so she follows it thoroughly. She believes in having a strict diet...Source: Bollywood
