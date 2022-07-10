Nikki Tamboli flaunts her curves

Nikki Tamboli is a fitness icon in Tellyland. She loves to flaunt her hourglass figure in the choicest clothes and leave everyone impressed. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Nikki Tamboli is a fitness freak

Nikki is a fitness freak and loves to hit the gym when not busy with her professional commitments. Here's a dekko at Nikki's diet which is strict but easy...

Nikki only eats homecooked food

One thing that Nikki Tamboli swears by is having homecooked meals. She prefers homemade food over outside food and even refrains from eating junk. 

Nikki's post workout meal 

After burning those calories, Nikki prefers to boost her protein intake. And for the same, she eats eggs, chicken, fish or chicken soup. 

Nikki's mantra for life 

The second thing that the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant swears about is avoiding junk food. She also doesn't include chapatis and rice in her diet. 

Nikki's diet includes...

Nikki Tamboli includes loads of fruits and veggies in her food plan. She regularly consumes them without skipping over... 

Nikki's liquid intake 

Nikki keeps herself hydrated with juices and loads of water. They are included in her diet regime so she follows it thoroughly. She believes in having a strict diet...

