Expensive things owned by Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the lit pairs who is known for their serial Sasural Simar Ka. Here are the expensive things that the couple own which is noteworthy.
The actor gifted his wife a brand new BMW X7 white in colour which costs around Rs 1.18- 1.78 crore.
The Sasural Simar Ka star is often seen riding his Ducati in Mumbai. The red bike reportedly costs Rs 8.89 lakh.
The couple got BMW X4 when they completed one year of marriage. The cost of the car is reportedly Rs 71.90 lakh.
Post being the winner of Bigg Boss 12, the actress purchased BMW 6 series which is around Rs 63.90 lakh.
The actor had completed his 13-year-old long dream of buying a home in Mumbai. The actor revealed that he got the house for his mom.
The couple is also the owner of a swanky Mercedes Benz which reportedly costs Rs 1.14 crore.
Dipika on Shoaib's birthday had once reportedly gifted him a personalised Ipad Pro that had his name on the same.
The actress has purchased her own flat in Mumbai. Reportedly she and Shoaib reside there.
The actor knew that his wife wanted to have a pair of Hyderabi Chand Baliyaan. He gifted her the same and made her feel special.
Reportedly when the actor turned 35 years old, Dipika gifted him Gucci shoes reportedly worth Rs 77 K.
