Expensive things owned by Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the lit pairs who is known for their serial Sasural Simar Ka. Here are the expensive things that the couple own which is noteworthy.

Shoaib gifts Dipika BMW X7

The actor gifted his wife a brand new BMW X7 white in colour which costs around Rs 1.18- 1.78 crore.

Not without his Ducati

The Sasural Simar Ka star is often seen riding his Ducati in Mumbai. The red bike reportedly costs Rs 8.89 lakh.

Owner of BMW X4

The couple got BMW X4 when they completed one year of marriage. The cost of the car is reportedly Rs 71.90 lakh.

Dipika purchased BMW 6 series

Post being the winner of Bigg Boss 12, the actress purchased BMW 6 series which is around Rs 63.90 lakh.

Shoaib buys his own house

The actor had completed his 13-year-old long dream of buying a home in Mumbai. The actor revealed that he got the house for his mom.

Mercedes Benz

The couple is also the owner of a swanky Mercedes Benz which reportedly costs Rs 1.14 crore.

Customised Ipad Pro

Dipika on Shoaib's birthday had once reportedly gifted him a personalised Ipad Pro that had his name on the same.

Dipika has her own flat

The actress has purchased her own flat in Mumbai. Reportedly she and Shoaib reside there.

Chand Baliyaan

The actor knew that his wife wanted to have a pair of Hyderabi Chand Baliyaan. He gifted her the same and made her feel special.

Dipika gifts Shoaib Gucci shoes

Reportedly when the actor turned 35 years old, Dipika gifted him Gucci shoes reportedly worth Rs 77 K.

