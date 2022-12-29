Fahmaan Khan and more TV stars who are big fans of Shah Rukh Khan

Fahmaan Khan, Ankit Gupta, Karan Patel and more TV stars who are jabra fans of Shah Rukh Khan.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Karan Patel

Karan Patel is one jabra fan of King Khan.

Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta was Bigg Boss 16 house' Shah Rukh Khan.

Fahmaan Khan

Imlie star channeling his inner Pathaan.

Sharad Malhotra

Sharad Malhotra is a self-proclaimed SRK fan.

Neil Bhatt

Neil Bhatt has often imitated SRK and proved he is one big fan.

Akshit Sukhija

Akshit Sukhija once said that he is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan.

Paras Kalnawat

Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat admires SRK and Hrithik Roshan.

Zuber Khan

Naagin star Zuber Khan once said he wants to 'emulate' King Khan.

