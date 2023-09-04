Fahmaan Khan birthday special: From Jennifer Winget to Niti Taylor, we want to see these beauties with the hunk

Fahmaan Khan birthday special: Jennifer Winget, Niti Taylor, Ayesha Singh and other TV beauties we want to see with Fahmaan KhanSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Fahmaan Khan who is famous as Aryan Singh Rathore from Imlie turns a year older todaySource: Bollywoodlife.com
From sending him birthday gifts to putting up a birthday ad on Times Square Manhattan, they are showering loveSource: Bollywoodlife.com
His show Dharam Patnii will soon come to an end on ColorsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He starred and directed a music video which also had Hiba NawabSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jennifer and him were rumoured to do a show together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Let us make a wish-list of the actresses we want Fahmaan with, Erica is high up the listSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan Khan and Niti Taylor would kill it with cutenessSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan Khan and Surbhi Chandna are both super expressive actors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The beauty in one single frame would make people swoonSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She is also a very talented actressSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Do you want Fahmaan Khan and ITV's Sai Joshi together?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Whom do you feel will look the best with Fahmaan Khan?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
