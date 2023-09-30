Fahmaan Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Sai Ketan Rao and more: Top 10 TV stars who are doing multiple projects of late

Fahmaan Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Sai Ketan Rao and more: Here is a look at some top TV stars who have been in demand by producers in the past couple of years

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Fahmaan Khan

There is buzz that Fahmaan Khan might join Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the leap. If true, it will be his fourth show in two years

Pravisht Mishra

Pravisht Mishra has had a great run on TV of late with Barrister Babu, Banni Chow Home Delivery and now Yeh Hai Chahatein

Niti Taylor

After her long break, Niti Taylor did Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 followed by Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. She also finished new season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

Tejasswi Prakash

She is also rumoured to be joining YRKHH team. After Bigg Boss 15, it was a year of Naagin 6 with a film in between

Reem Shaikh

Reem Sameer Shaikh is one actress who has done one project after another with aplomb

Rubina Dilaik

Though she is now on a maternity break, Rubina Dilaik did three top reality shows back to back

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi followed up YRKHH with Balika Vadhu 2, KKK12 and is now in Barsatein

Karan Kundrra

YRKHH, Bigg Boss 15, Dance Deewane and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, KK is on a roll

Arjun Bijlani

With a mix of TV shows fiction and non-fiction and his OTT series, Arjun Bijlani is always employed

Dheeeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar has also been on a roll after Kundali Bhagya doing a show and web series in between

Sai Ketan Rao

In the young crop of actors, Sai Ketan Rao is ruling the roost with his charisma and swag

