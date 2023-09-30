Fahmaan Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Sai Ketan Rao and more: Top 10 TV stars who are doing multiple projects of late

Fahmaan Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Sai Ketan Rao and more: Here is a look at some top TV stars who have been in demand by producers in the past couple of yearsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023
There is buzz that Fahmaan Khan might join Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the leap. If true, it will be his fourth show in two yearsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Pravisht Mishra has had a great run on TV of late with Barrister Babu, Banni Chow Home Delivery and now Yeh Hai ChahateinSource: Bollywoodlife.com
After her long break, Niti Taylor did Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 followed by Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. She also finished new season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is also rumoured to be joining YRKHH team. After Bigg Boss 15, it was a year of Naagin 6 with a film in betweenSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Reem Sameer Shaikh is one actress who has done one project after another with aplombSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Though she is now on a maternity break, Rubina Dilaik did three top reality shows back to backSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Joshi followed up YRKHH with Balika Vadhu 2, KKK12 and is now in BarsateinSource: Bollywoodlife.com
YRKHH, Bigg Boss 15, Dance Deewane and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, KK is on a rollSource: Bollywoodlife.com
With a mix of TV shows fiction and non-fiction and his OTT series, Arjun Bijlani is always employedSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Dheeraj Dhoopar has also been on a roll after Kundali Bhagya doing a show and web series in betweenSource: Bollywoodlife.com
In the young crop of actors, Sai Ketan Rao is ruling the roost with his charisma and swagSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!