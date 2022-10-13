Let's meet some of the hot and happening TV jodis who've set the bar so high, it's impossible to get over them.Source: Bollywood
Another jodi from Bigg Boss that will be loved forever despite the solo stans is of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.
Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 was immortalised because of Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' REAL-like chemistry which was relatable to all.
Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor set college couple goals in a teen romance show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. And guess what, fans' for Manek and Nandini have brought them for 4 seasons now.
Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta were and are still a rage. Surbhi and Nakuul's chemistry as Annika and Shivaay has a huge recall value.
Imlie duo Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan shared such sizzling chemistry, fans are still unable to come to terms that Arylie is not a part of Imlie anymore.
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared a unique bond that made everyone fall in love with them.
Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma set couple goals as Abir and Mishti. Theirs was an unconventional love story and fans were quite disheartened when the show went off-air.
Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as Kartik and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai made everyone fall in love with them.
Firstly, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai and now, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the chemistry brought them back together.
Shraddha Arya aka Preeta and Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan in Kundali Bhagya had the hottest chemistry. Dheeraj may have left but the fans love them nonetheless.
Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon may have had three seasons but the show is widely remembered for Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani who played Arnav and Khushi.
