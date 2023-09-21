Fahmaan Khan talks about problems with Sumbul Touqeer Khan; reveals if they will reunite

Imlie actors Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were best friends earlier. However, some issues cropped up in their friendship.

Sanskruti Nemane

Sep 21, 2023

Aryan and Imlie!

Imlie stars Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were the best on-screen jodi.

The besties

Fahmaan and Sumbul were also best friends off-screen.

The fall out

However, their friendship broke after Sumbul refused to do a music video with Fahmaan because of her father.

Fahmaan talks about their issues

Fahmaan spoke about the issues with Bollywood Bubble. He said that there was never a problem between them.

Hinting at the main issue

Fahmaan indirectly said that the issues started because of Sumbul's father.

Why Fahmaan kept quiet?

Fahmaan said that he was quiet about the issues because he didn't want to bring everything in the media.

Fahmaan reveals why he spoke later

Fahmaan says he spoke about the issues because people were bashing him for all that happened between him and Sumbul.

All's well

Fahmaan said that speaking up help him but now every thing is fine.

A reunion?

Well, fans are now hoping that Fahmaan and Sumbul will collaborate for a project soon.

Being friends again!

Fahmaan and Sumbul's friendship was special and all #Arylie fans hope they will become friends again.

