Fahmaan Khan talks about problems with Sumbul Touqeer Khan; reveals if they will reunite

Imlie actors Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were best friends earlier. However, some issues cropped up in their friendship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
Imlie stars Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were the best on-screen jodi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan and Sumbul were also best friends off-screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, their friendship broke after Sumbul refused to do a music video with Fahmaan because of her father.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan spoke about the issues with Bollywood Bubble. He said that there was never a problem between them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan indirectly said that the issues started because of Sumbul's father.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan said that he was quiet about the issues because he didn't want to bring everything in the media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan says he spoke about the issues because people were bashing him for all that happened between him and Sumbul.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan said that speaking up help him but now every thing is fine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, fans are now hoping that Fahmaan and Sumbul will collaborate for a project soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan and Sumbul's friendship was special and all #Arylie fans hope they will become friends again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!