Uorfi Javed's most dangerous looks

Uorfi Javed is known for wearing bold outfits, but a few dresses made by the actress are quite risky to wear.

Murtuza Iqbal

Outfit with chains

Wearing an outfit with those chains is very difficult. Uorfi had also hurt herself on neck due to the outfit.

Foil paper dress

It's quite risky to wear an outfit with foil paper.

Outfit made with wires

Uorfi could have faced a wardrobe malfunction due to this outfit.

Candy Floss

How can someone wear a food item on her body? We wonder how Uorfi felt while donning a candy floss outfit.

Midriff showing outfit

Not an outfit that a girl would be comfortable wearing, but Uorfi decided to wear it.

Broken Glasses

It's a very big risk to wear an outfit made with broken glasses. What if it injures a body part?

Revealing Outfit

Uorfi is known for revealing outfits and only she can carry those outfits.

