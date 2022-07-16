Uorfi Javed is known for wearing bold outfits, but a few dresses made by the actress are quite risky to wear.Source: Bollywood
Wearing an outfit with those chains is very difficult. Uorfi had also hurt herself on neck due to the outfit.Source: Bollywood
It's quite risky to wear an outfit with foil paper.Source: Bollywood
Uorfi could have faced a wardrobe malfunction due to this outfit.Source: Bollywood
How can someone wear a food item on her body? We wonder how Uorfi felt while donning a candy floss outfit.Source: Bollywood
Not an outfit that a girl would be comfortable wearing, but Uorfi decided to wear it.Source: Bollywood
It's a very big risk to wear an outfit made with broken glasses. What if it injures a body part?Source: Bollywood
Uorfi is known for revealing outfits and only she can carry those outfits.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!