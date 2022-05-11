It's hot!

Meet the HOTTEST actors of the Television industry.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Harshad Chopda

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda is too HAWT for words.

Source: Bollywood

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey can set the internet on fire with his looks.

Source: Bollywood

Sharad Malhotra

Sharad Malhotra is indeed the sexiest TV actor ever.

Source: Bollywood

Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev Khandelwal is 46 but can give any young actor a run for his money with his sexy looks.

Source: Bollywood

Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena sexy looks will make your heart skip a beat.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shahid Kapoor to Ranveer Singh: First jobs of these Bollywood actors will leave you stunned

 Find Out More