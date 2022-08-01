Stars who fought on TV show sets

Popular TV stars who were at war on the sets of the show.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Karan Mehra and Hina Khan

Karan Mehra and Hina Khan starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and reportedly they were not on good terms off-screen.

Source: Bollywood

Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan

Kasautii Zindagii Kay couple reportedly could not see eye-to-eye on sets.

Source: Bollywood

Toral Rasputra and Siddhartha Shukla

Toral Rasputra and Siddhartha Shukla were reportedly not on friendly terms on Balika Vadhu sets.

Source: Bollywood

Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan

Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan reportedly had several fights on Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan sets.

Source: Bollywood

Paridhi Sharma and Rajat Tokas

Paridhi Sharma and Rajat Tokas reportedly had an ego war on the sets of Jodha Akbar.

Source: Bollywood

Drashti Dhami and Vivian Dsena

Drashti Dhami and Vivian Dsena also were at a cold war on the sets of Madhubala due to ego.

Source: Bollywood

