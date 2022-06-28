Here's a list of TV stars who failed in Bollywood.Source: Bollywood
KSG was a hit on TV but his Bollywood films like Alone did not work at BO.Source: Bollywood
Rannvijay Singha is pretty popular TV star but as a Bollywood actor, he could not make it to the top.Source: Bollywood
Kapil Sharma is the most popular TV show host but his films failed miserably.Source: Bollywood
Anita Hassanandani Reddy entered Bollywood with Kuchh Toh Hai and that was the end of her big screen journey.Source: Bollywood
Gurmeet Choudhary who became popular for being Lord Ram on TV could not succeed in delivering a hit Bollywood movie.Source: Bollywood
Aamna Sharif's Bollywood journey was as successful as her TV journey.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!