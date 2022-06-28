TV stars

Here's a list of TV stars who failed in Bollywood.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Karan Singh Grover

KSG was a hit on TV but his Bollywood films like Alone did not work at BO.

Source: Bollywood

Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay Singha is pretty popular TV star but as a Bollywood actor, he could not make it to the top.

Source: Bollywood

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is the most popular TV show host but his films failed miserably.

Source: Bollywood

Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita Hassanandani Reddy entered Bollywood with Kuchh Toh Hai and that was the end of her big screen journey.

Source: Bollywood

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary who became popular for being Lord Ram on TV could not succeed in delivering a hit Bollywood movie.

Source: Bollywood

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif's Bollywood journey was as successful as her TV journey.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra and more: Meet the most eligible bachelors of Bollywood

 Find Out More