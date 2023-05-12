TOP 10 TV Actresses with Toned and Towering Legs
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Anjum Fakih is 5.11, which is really tall for an Indian woman
Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia is 5.7. She looks imposing with the slightest of heels
Dharam Patnii actress Shireen Mirza is one of the tallest women around. She is 5.9 in height
Karishma Tanna is one of the tallest divas of TV town. She is 5.9
Nikki Tamboli looks quite tall with her enviable frame. Her height is 5.5
Prachi Tehlan is perhaps the tallest Indian actress with height of 5.11
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is compared to the leggy Deepika Padukone. She is 5.6
Divya Agarwal has a towering personality. She is 5.6
Chetna Pande looks really tall in her pics. She is 5.6
Kishwer Merchant is one of the tallest women with a height of 5.7
