TV actresses who were body shamed ruthlessly

Have a look at the TV actresses who faced extreme body shaming

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Shehnaaz-gill

Former Bigg Boss contestant was highly trolled and was called “moti” while she was in the controversial house

Source: Bollywood

Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma was once body shamed by a reporter of a Punjabi news channel. After being frustrated by the reporter’s question, she walked out

Source: Bollywood

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai was trolled multiple times on social media for putting on weight and lining on her neck

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan

Hina was fat shamed by singer Afsana Khan in the Bigg Boss house where she made an appearance as a guest

Source: Bollywood

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina was highly criticized by the audience for putting on some weight and sharing bikini pictures on social media

Source: Bollywood

Rytasha Rathore

The Badho Bahu actress was called by a lot of mean names for being plus size

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu in bold black and white outfits is a vision to behold

 Find Out More