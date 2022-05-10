It’s not easy being an actor when you get slapped for real on the sets of a TV show. Let’s have a dekko at TV stars who were slapped by their co-stars.Source: Bollywood
Recently, Shraddha Arya slapped her co-star Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi on the sets of their TV show Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha apologised quickly as it was unintentional.Source: Bollywood
Saanvi Talwar had slapped Karan Kundrra on sets of Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum during a scene. Karan got shocked and retaliated with a slap.Source: Bollywood
Sonal and Ankush Arora both slapped each other on sets of Yeh Vaada Raha. Police had been called in too.Source: Bollywood
Ravi was involved in a slapping incident on the reality TV show Dadagiri. A girl had slapped him and he had slapped her back.Source: Bollywood
Deepika and Anas Rashid had a nasty fight after which the actress slapped her Diya Aur Baati Hum co-star.Source: Bollywood
