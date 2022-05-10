TV stars who slapped their co-stars

It’s not easy being an actor when you get slapped for real on the sets of a TV show. Let’s have a dekko at TV stars who were slapped by their co-stars.

Shraddha Arya

Recently, Shraddha Arya slapped her co-star Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi on the sets of their TV show Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha apologised quickly as it was unintentional.

Karan Kundrra

Saanvi Talwar had slapped Karan Kundrra on sets of Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum during a scene. Karan got shocked and retaliated with a slap.

Sonal Vengurlekar

Sonal and Ankush Arora both slapped each other on sets of Yeh Vaada Raha. Police had been called in too.

Ravi Bhatia

Ravi was involved in a slapping incident on the reality TV show Dadagiri. A girl had slapped him and he had slapped her back.

Deepika Singh

Deepika and Anas Rashid had a nasty fight after which the actress slapped her Diya Aur Baati Hum co-star.

