After two failed marriages, Shweta Tiwari has taken charge to take care of her two children on her own. She is a happy single mom, indeed!Source: Bollywood
Chahatt Khanna was married to Farhan Mirza and the couple had two kids. But now they are separated and the actress is taking care of their kids.Source: Bollywood
Dalljiet Kaur and Shaleen Bhanot had an ugly separation a couple of years ago. They have a son together Jaydon who is now being raised by the actress.Source: Bollywood
Juhi Parmar who was married to Sachin Shroff is an inspiration to many single moms out there. She has custody of their daughter Samairra and she is trying to give her best life.Source: Bollywood
Urvashi Dholakia has two sons whom she has been raising as a single mother post her separation from her husband.Source: Bollywood
Dangal actress Sakshi Tanwar isn't married but she adopted a daughter in 2019 and is a happy single mother.Source: Bollywood
Shruti Ulfat has been efficiently managing work and motherhood duties. She is a single mother to son Agastya.Source: Bollywood
