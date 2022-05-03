Shweta Tiwari

After two failed marriages, Shweta Tiwari has taken charge to take care of her two children on her own. She is a happy single mom, indeed!

Chahatt Khanna

Chahatt Khanna was married to Farhan Mirza and the couple had two kids. But now they are separated and the actress is taking care of their kids.

Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet Kaur and Shaleen Bhanot had an ugly separation a couple of years ago. They have a son together Jaydon who is now being raised by the actress.

Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar who was married to Sachin Shroff is an inspiration to many single moms out there. She has custody of their daughter Samairra and she is trying to give her best life.

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia has two sons whom she has been raising as a single mother post her separation from her husband.

Sakshi Tanwar

Dangal actress Sakshi Tanwar isn't married but she adopted a daughter in 2019 and is a happy single mother.

Shruti Ulfat

Shruti Ulfat has been efficiently managing work and motherhood duties. She is a single mother to son Agastya.

