From Sidharth Shukla to Mika Singh: A look at Akanksha Puri's relationships

Mika Singh confirmed his break up with Akanksha Puri. Here's a look at Akanksha Puri's past relationships.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023

Mika Singh's Swayamvar

Mika Singh chose his best friend Akanksha Puri as his future wife in Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti.

Mika-Akanksha break up

However, Mika Singh has recently announced that he and Akanksha are no longer together.

Not meant to be together

Mika Singh said that things did not work out between them and they are not meant to be together.

Friendship remains

Mika Singh also said that he will be friends with Akanksha Puri even after their break up.

Akanksha's past relationships

Before Mika Singh, Akanksha has been in relationship many times.

Paras Chhabra

Akanksha and Paras Chhabra's relationship was the talk of the town. They were together until Paras went in Bigg Boss 13.

End of the love story

In Bigg Boss 13, Paras met Mahira Sharma and also started talking negative about Akanksha. He also made allegations against her and hence they broke up.

Sidharth Shukla

Akanksha was rumoured to be in relationship with Sidharth Shukla before Bigg Boss 13. However, both of them have always denied these rumours.

Not together!

In an interview earlier, Akanksha had called Sidharth the perfect boyfriend material. She praised him and said that things between them did not progress till the level of dating.

Pearl V Puri

Akanksha was also reportedly dating Pearl V Puri. However, not much is known about them.

