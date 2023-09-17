From Sidharth Shukla to Mika Singh: A look at Akanksha Puri's relationships

Mika Singh confirmed his break up with Akanksha Puri. Here's a look at Akanksha Puri's past relationships.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023
Mika Singh chose his best friend Akanksha Puri as his future wife in Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, Mika Singh has recently announced that he and Akanksha are no longer together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mika Singh said that things did not work out between them and they are not meant to be together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mika Singh also said that he will be friends with Akanksha Puri even after their break up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Mika Singh, Akanksha has been in relationship many times.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akanksha and Paras Chhabra's relationship was the talk of the town. They were together until Paras went in Bigg Boss 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Bigg Boss 13, Paras met Mahira Sharma and also started talking negative about Akanksha. He also made allegations against her and hence they broke up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akanksha was rumoured to be in relationship with Sidharth Shukla before Bigg Boss 13. However, both of them have always denied these rumours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview earlier, Akanksha had called Sidharth the perfect boyfriend material. She praised him and said that things between them did not progress till the level of dating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akanksha was also reportedly dating Pearl V Puri. However, not much is known about them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
