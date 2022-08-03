TV actresses ace backless blouse trend

A look at prettiest pictures of TV divas nailing in backless blouses.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Surbhi Chandna

Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna looks ravishing and how!

Source: Bollywood

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma goes bold and beautiful.

Source: Bollywood

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna's strappy backless blouse is just wow!

Source: Bollywood

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash can make anyone swoon over beauty.

Source: Bollywood

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is the perfect desi girl.

Source: Bollywood

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is THE MOST stunning diva of the TV industry.

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is a sight to behold.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and more: Blink-and-miss appearances that left fans disappointed

 Find Out More