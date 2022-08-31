TV celebs who make their own Ganesh idols

These TV Celebrities believe in protecting the environment by making their own eco friendly Ganpati idols. Have a look

Gurmeet Choudhary

Last year Gurmeet created Bappa’s murti all by himself and it turned out to be very pretty

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh is a big time follower of Ganesh ji and creates amazing Ganpati idols every year. We are eager to know what is he going to create this year

Rithvik Dhanjani

Learning from Raqesh Bapat, Rithvik also started making his own Ganesh idol

Karanvir Bohra

Taking inspiration from Rithvik Dhanjani, Karanvir created his own very cute Ganesh ji from mud

Arjun Bijlani

TV’s popular actor created the cutest version of Ganpati Bappa from mud and decorated it with flowers and lights

Ishita Dutta

Ishita’s Ganesh idol was unique in its own ways. The murti was made by her and her sister-in-law

