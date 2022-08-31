These TV Celebrities believe in protecting the environment by making their own eco friendly Ganpati idols. Have a lookSource: Bollywood
Last year Gurmeet created Bappa's murti all by himself and it turned out to be very pretty
Raqesh is a big time follower of Ganesh ji and creates amazing Ganpati idols every year. We are eager to know what is he going to create this year
Learning from Raqesh Bapat, Rithvik also started making his own Ganesh idol
Taking inspiration from Rithvik Dhanjani, Karanvir created his own very cute Ganesh ji from mud
TV's popular actor created the cutest version of Ganpati Bappa from mud and decorated it with flowers and lights
Ishita's Ganesh idol was unique in its own ways. The murti was made by her and her sister-in-law
