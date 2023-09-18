Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pranali Rathod, Arjun Bijlani and other TV stars who are ardent devotees of Ganpati bappa

It is Ganesh Chaturthi tomorrow and we all are excited to welcome the elephant headed God. Here are TV stars who are ardent devotees of the God.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
Arjun Bijlani welcomes Bappa home every year. He has always spoken about the trust and the love he has for Ganpati Bappa.
Pranali also welcomes Bappa home and is a big devotee. Recently, her co-star Karishma Sawant had revealed that Pranali believes in Ganpati bappa.
Karishma Sawant spoke to BollywoodLife and had revealed that she and Pranali are ardent devotees of Ganpati Bappa.
Rahul brings Bappa home every year and is a big devotee. This year will be special for him as his wife Disha is pregnant.
Gurmeet and Debina also welcome Bappa every year and are big devotees.
Raqesh Bapat's love for Ganpati bappa is known. He makes Ganesh idol at home and is a big devotee.
Ravi Dubey also believes in Ganpati Bappa a lot. He also brings home Bappa.
Rubina Dilaik is also a big devotee of Bappa and this year things are even more special as she will soon become a mother.
Kapil is also a Ganpati devotee and brings home Bappa every year.
Bharti Singh is another big devotee of Ganpati Bappa.
We have always seen Shiv taking Bappa's name. He also brings home Bappa every year.
