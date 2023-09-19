Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top 10 saree looks of TV beauties you can copy for your darshan outings

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: From Ankita Lokhande to Barsatein actress Shivangi Joshi and Rashami Desai, get the royal saree look for your Ganpati darshan

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande's rich royal blue Benarasi is perfect for regal traditional look

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mouni Roy

If want something a bit subtle yet eye-catching opt for a colour like Mouni Roy

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai looks divine in this bright magenta and gold saree

Surbhi Jyoti

The lovely Surbhi Jyoti is seen in a golden saree here

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Is looking wonderful here in her mekhola chador

Shivangi Joshi

If you want a more contemporary look, you can get inspired by the Barsatein actress

Disha Parmar

Her saree is perfect for those who like a more elegant look

Sanaya Irani

Her easy breezy saree look is one we did wear in a heartbeat

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya looks lovely in this cottom mul saree

Nyrra Banerjee

Red is one of the most favoured colours of any Indian festival

