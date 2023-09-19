Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top 10 saree looks of TV beauties you can copy for your darshan outings

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: From Ankita Lokhande to Barsatein actress Shivangi Joshi and Rashami Desai, get the royal saree look for your Ganpati darshanSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
Ankita Lokhande's rich royal blue Benarasi is perfect for regal traditional lookSource: Bollywoodlife.com
If want something a bit subtle yet eye-catching opt for a colour like Mouni RoySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashami Desai looks divine in this bright magenta and gold sareeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The lovely Surbhi Jyoti is seen in a golden saree hereSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Is looking wonderful here in her mekhola chadorSource: Bollywoodlife.com
If you want a more contemporary look, you can get inspired by the Barsatein actressSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Her saree is perfect for those who like a more elegant lookSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Her easy breezy saree look is one we did wear in a heartbeatSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Arya looks lovely in this cottom mul sareeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Red is one of the most favoured colours of any Indian festivalSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!